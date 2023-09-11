Closing Bell: Nifty Crosses 20,000 For the First Time, Sensex At 67,127.08 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets closed higher on Monday with Sensex at 67,127.08, up by 528.17 points and Nifty broke its record by reaching 20,000 for the first time. Nifty closed at 19,996.35, up by 176.40 points.

Nifty bank gained 414.30 points at 45,570.70.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid Corp, Maruti Suzuki,Axis Bank, HCL Tech, SBI were among the top gainers. Bajaj Finance, Larsen, were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Adani ports, Adani Enterpris, Power Grid Corp, Apollo Hospital, Axis Bank were among the major gainers and Jio Financial, Coal India, ONGC, Larsen, Bajaj Finance were among the losers.

Nifty hits 20,000

Nifty hit its new record high in 36 sessions where as it took a total of 52 sessions to climb from 19,000 to 20,000.

The index was expected to hit the 20,000 mark in July itself but it fell short of just eight points at a record high of 19,992.

Markets on Monday morning

The markets on Monday morning opened higher with Sensex at 66,776.97, up by 178.06 points and Nifty was at 19,883.90 with a gain of 63.95 points.

Rupee

The rupee fell 1 paisa to settle at 83.03 (provisional) against the US dollar.

