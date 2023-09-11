Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 66,776.97, Nifty Above 19,800 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Monday morning opened higher with Sensex at 66,776.97, up by 178.06 points and Nifty was at 19,883.90 with a gain of 63.95 points. HCLTech, Tata Motors, NTPC, Wipro and Power Grid were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Infosys, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank were among the losers.

Rishabh Instruments and Ratnaveer Precision to list on the markets today.

Markets on Friday

The benchmark indices ended the day on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 333.34 points to end the day at 66,598.91 and the NSE Nifty went up by 92.90 points to end the day at 19,819.95.

Nifty Bank gained 278.05 points at 45,156.40.

Global markets

US markets closed higher on Friday ahead of US inflation data while continuing to be below the session high. Through the last week all three wall street index posted declines as investors continued to worry that the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial average jumped 75.86 points to 34,576.59, the S&P 500 added 6.35 points at 4,457.49 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 12.69 points at 13,761.53.

The Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Monday with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 49.29 points at 32,557.55, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 255.59 points at 17,946.48 and GIFT Nifty exchange was trading slightly lower at 19,929 down by 9 points. However, South Korea's KOSPI added 6.02 points at 2,553.70.

Oil prices

Oil prices fell on Monday as economic concerns in China continued to impact fuel demand. However, Brent continued to stay above the $90 per barrel mark.

Brent crude futures for November lost 49 cents at $90.16 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude fell to $86.77 per barrel with a loss of 74 cents.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened flat on Monday morning at 82.95 per dollar against Friday's close of 82.94.