 Gold Market Soars: Historic $4,000 Milestone Crossed, Experts Predict Even Bigger Gains Ahead
Gold Market Soars: Historic $4,000 Milestone Crossed, Experts Predict Even Bigger Gains Ahead

Gold prices have reached a historic USD 4,050 per ounce in October 2025, driven by strong central bank buying, global tensions, and a weaker dollar, making it 2025’s top-performing asset.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
File Image | Gold Reaches New Heights.

Mumbai: In a major financial milestone, gold has touched USD 4,050 per ounce, the highest price ever recorded. This happened in October 2025, making gold one of the best-performing investments of the year. So far in 2025, gold prices have risen by over 50 percent, showing strong growth and interest from investors all over the world.

Why Is Gold Rising So Fast?

There are a few big reasons behind this sharp rise in gold prices. First, central banks are buying a lot of gold, especially in emerging markets. In August 2025 alone, central banks bought 15 tonnes of gold, according to the World Gold Council.

Second, global events are making investors nervous. Ongoing wars in Gaza, along with political problems in the US, France, and Japan, are pushing people to invest in safer assets like gold. This is called safe-haven demand, and gold is known as one of the most trusted safe-haven assets.

Third, the US dollar is weakening, and interest rates are expected to fall further. When the dollar weakens, gold becomes cheaper for other countries to buy. Lower interest rates also make gold more attractive since it does not give interest like bonds or bank deposits.

Lastly, big investors are putting their money into gold ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds). In 2025 alone, ETF investments in gold have crossed USD 64 billion, showing strong confidence from institutional investors.

What Are Experts Saying?

Financial experts are now raising their gold price targets. Goldman Sachs expects gold to hit USD 4,900 by December 2026, up from its earlier forecast. J.P. Morgan thinks gold will average USD 3,675 per ounce by the end of 2025 and may touch USD 4,000 again in 2026. Another expert group, Investing Haven, sees gold reaching USD 4,200 in 2026, and possibly going up to USD 5,155 by 2030.

