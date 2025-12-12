 India Must Become Self-Reliant In Critical Technologies & Industries To Tide Over Challenging Geopolitical Situations: Ambani
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani said India must become self-reliant in critical technologies and industries to tide over geopolitical situations that may pose challenges to the country's future progress. Countries are accelerating efforts to secure alternative supply routes, invest in domestic processing capacity, and forge mineral partnerships to reduce dependence on China's tightly managed ecosystem.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 11:14 AM IST
Gandhinagar: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said India must become self-reliant in critical technologies and industries to tide over geopolitical situations that may pose challenges to the country's future progress.Speaking at the 13th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University here, he contrasted India's "sprinting" 8 per cent economic growth with "erosion of confidence all around." "There is erosion of confidence all around. In contrast, India is bubbling with hope and self-confidence," he said.

"A decade ago, the rest of India was talking about Vibrant Gujarat. Today, the rest of the world is talking about a Vibrant India." Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd and president of PDEU, stated that the geopolitical situation has created certain challenges for India's future progress."India must become Atma Nirbhar -- self-reliant -- in critical technologies and industries," he said.

While he did not identify the global geopolitical challenges, China's tightening grip on global supply chains and critical minerals has emerged as a major strategic concern for economies worldwide.As the dominant supplier of rare earths and a key processor of lithium, cobalt, graphite and other essential inputs for batteries, renewable energy and advanced electronics, Beijing wields significant leverage over industries central to the energy transition and future technologies.

Its export controls on gallium, germanium and other strategic minerals -- coupled with supply-chain consolidation in sectors like solar manufacturing, EV components and electronics -- have triggered a global push for diversification.Countries are now accelerating efforts to secure alternative supply routes, invest in domestic processing capacity and forge mineral partnerships to reduce dependence on China's tightly managed, state-backed ecosystem.

Ambani urged graduating students to harness curiosity, courage, perseverance and gratitude as guiding principles in a world of rapid technological change, telling them they represent the "unstoppable spirit of New India".He said India was at a defining moment, growing at nearly 8 per cent amid global economic uncertainty, and stressed that the country must achieve self-reliance in critical technologies such as AI, new energy, space, biotechnology and life sciences.

"In this race, jo jeeta wohi sikandar... under PM Modi's leadership, Bharat jeetega," he said, calling on PDEU to strive to become one of the world's best universities in green energy, green materials, and green economy.Addressing students, Ambani said their graduation comes at a time of unprecedented opportunity. Encouraging them to ask better questions in the age of AI, he said curiosity keeps individuals relevant, courage enables big dreams, perseverance ensures long-term success and gratitude keeps achievers grounded. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

