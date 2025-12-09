 CBI Books Son Of Industrialist Anil Ambani, & Reliance Home Finance In A Case Of Union Bank Of India Fraud, Estimating ₹228 Crore Loss
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCBI Books Son Of Industrialist Anil Ambani, & Reliance Home Finance In A Case Of Union Bank Of India Fraud, Estimating ₹228 Crore Loss

CBI Books Son Of Industrialist Anil Ambani, & Reliance Home Finance In A Case Of Union Bank Of India Fraud, Estimating ₹228 Crore Loss

The CBI has booked the son of industrialist Anil Ambani, Jai Anmol Anil Ambani, and Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) in a case of alleged cheating in Union Bank of India that caused a loss of Rs 228 crore to the public bank.The bank had laid down the condition to maintain financial discipline including timely repayment, service of interest and other charges and submission of position of security.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The CBI has booked the son of industrialist Anil Ambani, Jai Anmol Anil Ambani, and Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) in a case of alleged cheating in Union Bank of India that caused a loss of Rs 228 crore to the public bank, officials said on Tuesday.The CBI acted on a complaint from the bank (erstwhile Andhra Bank) against Reliance Home Finance Ltd., Jai Anmol Anil Ambani and Ravindra Sharad Sudhakar, both directors in RHFL, they said.

The company had availed credit limits to the tune of Rs 450 crore from the bank's SCF branch in Mumbai for business needs, the complaint stated.The bank had laid down the condition to maintain financial discipline including timely repayment, service of interest and other charges and submission of position of security and other required papers in time and routing the entire sale proceeds through the bank account.

The company failed to pay the instalments to the bank and hence, the said account was classified as a non-performing asset (NPA) on September 30, 2019, the officials said.A forensic examination of the accounts was carried out by Grant Thornton (GT), for a review period from April 1, 2016 to June 30, 2019, which showed that borrowed funds were mis-apportioned and considered as diversion of funds, they said.

"The accused persons in their capacity of erstwhile promoters /directors of the borrower Company committed fraudulent misappropriation of funds through manipulation of accounts and criminal breach of trust and diverted/siphoned off the funds for the purposes other than the purpose for which finance was extended," the bank alleged.

FPJ Shorts
'I Would Like...': Hardik Pandya Hints At Adding Another Star To Indian Jersey As He Prepares For Upcoming T20 World Cup; Video
'I Would Like...': Hardik Pandya Hints At Adding Another Star To Indian Jersey As He Prepares For Upcoming T20 World Cup; Video
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Pramod Sawant Orders Demolition Of Vagator Beach Shack Owned By Absconding Luthra Brothers
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Pramod Sawant Orders Demolition Of Vagator Beach Shack Owned By Absconding Luthra Brothers
MCC Extends NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Deadline To Dec 12; Check Details Here
MCC Extends NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Deadline To Dec 12; Check Details Here
Maharashtra Legislature’s Winter Session: Cash-Bomb Controversy Rocks State Assembly Over Viral Video Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi Counting Notes
Maharashtra Legislature’s Winter Session: Cash-Bomb Controversy Rocks State Assembly Over Viral Video Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi Counting Notes

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supply Chain Asset Pooling Firm LEAP India & Eldorado Agritech & More Secure SEBI's Approval To...

Supply Chain Asset Pooling Firm LEAP India & Eldorado Agritech & More Secure SEBI's Approval To...

Reinvigorating 15 'Ghost Malls' With 4.8 Million Square Feet Space Can Unlock ₹357 Crore In Annual...

Reinvigorating 15 'Ghost Malls' With 4.8 Million Square Feet Space Can Unlock ₹357 Crore In Annual...

Meesho IPO To List On 10 December, Here’s What GMP, Subscription & Experts Suggest

Meesho IPO To List On 10 December, Here’s What GMP, Subscription & Experts Suggest

India’s Export Sector Proves To Be Resilient & Competitive Despite Global Uncertainty, Recording...

India’s Export Sector Proves To Be Resilient & Competitive Despite Global Uncertainty, Recording...

CBI Books Son Of Industrialist Anil Ambani, & Reliance Home Finance In A Case Of Union Bank Of India...

CBI Books Son Of Industrialist Anil Ambani, & Reliance Home Finance In A Case Of Union Bank Of India...