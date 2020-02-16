Gold imports dip 9% to $24.64 bn during April-January period: Commerce Ministry

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the country's current account deficit (CAD), fell about 9 per cent to USD 24.64 billion (about Rs 1.74 lakh crore) during April-January period of the current financial year, according to Commerce Ministry data.

Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 27 billion in the corresponding period of 2018-19.

The decline in gold imports has helped in narrowing the country's trade deficit to USD 133.27 billion during April-January period of the current fiscal as against USD 163.27 billion a year ago.

Gold imports have been recording a negative growth since July last year. However, it recorded a positive growth in October and November last year, only to contract by about 4 per cent in December and 31.5 per cent in January this year.