Gold price rise to Rs 40,780 per 10 gram, silver gains Rs 110 per kg

Gold prices on Friday rose to Rs 40,780 per 10 grams on positive global cues and rupee depreciation.

According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on February 14 the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 40,780 while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 40,617. Likewise, silver also gained Rs 110 to Rs 46,000 per kg from Rs 45,890 per kg in the previous trade.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 40,780/-

995 - Rs 40,617/-

916 - Rs 37,354/-

750 - Rs 30,585/-

585 - Rs 23,856/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded higher by Rs 19, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 40,675 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,694 lots. The yellow metal for April delivery edged up by Rs 15, or 0.04 per cent, at Rs 40,845 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 116 lots.

The rupee fell marginally by 2 paise to 71.33 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday. In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,575.80 per ounce and USD 17.69 per ounce, respectively.

(Inputs from PTI)