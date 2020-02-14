Gold price rises to Rs 40,766 per 10 grams on positive global cues and rupee depreciation

Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 183 to Rs 40,766 per 10 grams on positive global cues and rupee depreciation.

According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on February 13 the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 40,766 while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 40,603. Silver price rose to Rs 45,890 per kg from its closing on February 12.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 40,766/-

995 - Rs 40,603/-

916 - Rs 37,342/-

750 - Rs 30,575/-

585 - Rs 23,848/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April traded higher by Rs 192, or 0.47 percent, at Rs 40,676 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,018 lots. The yellow metal for June delivery edged up by Rs 173, or 0.43 percent, to Rs 40,839 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 94 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants on positive cues from global markets mostly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices rose 0.36 percent to USD 1,577.20 per ounce in New York.