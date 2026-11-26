Gold, Silver | File Pic

Mumbai: Gold and silver prices could remain under pressure during the first half of 2027 as expectations of higher US interest rates, elevated bond yields and a stronger dollar weigh on precious metals. However, sustained central bank purchases and institutional demand are expected to support a longer-term recovery.

US Interest Rates Cloud Bullion Outlook

NS Ramaswamy, Commodity Head and CRM at Ventura Securities, believes potential interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve could restrict gold's near-term upside.

However, a shift towards monetary easing and declining bond yields around mid-2027 could improve investor sentiment and drive a recovery in bullion prices.

Central banks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), insurance companies and pension funds are expected to remain important drivers of precious metal demand.

Gold Price Forecast For 2027

Ramaswamy expects international gold prices to trade between $3,400 and $3,700 per ounce in the first quarter of 2027, rising to $3,600-$4,000 in the second quarter. Prices could subsequently climb to $4,200-$4,800 in the third quarter and reach $4,900-$5,200 by the final quarter.

Meanwhile, Ashish Rajodiya, Business Head – Commodities at PL Capital, expects domestic gold prices to hover between ₹1.12 lakh and ₹1.35 lakh per 10 grams over the next six months. Over a 12-month period, gold could trade between ₹1.20 lakh and ₹1.50 lakh.

Silver Prices May Witness Higher Volatility

Ramaswamy projects silver prices at $48-$55 per ounce during the first half of 2027, potentially rising to $65-$75 by year-end. Rajodiya expects domestic silver prices to fluctuate between ₹1.25 lakh and ₹1.65 lakh per kg over the next six months, with the range rising to ₹1.40 lakh-₹1.90 lakh over 12 months.

Institutional Demand Offers Long-Term Support

Experts believe the recent correction has largely been driven by futures fund selling rather than an exit by long-term investors. Lower bullion prices have also encouraged physical purchases, strengthening underlying demand.

While global monetary policy uncertainty could fuel short-term volatility, sustained institutional investments and central bank accumulation are expected to underpin the broader precious metals outlook.

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