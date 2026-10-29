US Fed Holds Interest Rates At 3.75%-4%, Gives No Clear Signal On December Hike

US Fed holds rates at 3.75%-4% in a 10-2 vote. |

Washington: The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged at 3.75%-4%, maintaining its focus on controlling inflation while offering no clear indication of another rate increase at its December meeting.

The decision comes amid persistent inflation concerns and uncertainty over the outlook for the US economy.

Fed Holds Rates

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted 10-2 to maintain the existing federal funds rate range.

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack opposed the decision, favouring a 25-basis-point increase.

The disagreement highlighted differences among policymakers over how aggressively the central bank should respond to elevated inflation.

Inflation Concerns

The Federal Reserve reiterated its commitment to bringing inflation back to its long-term target of 2%.

In its post-meeting statement, the central bank said additional economic information would help determine the appropriate monetary policy stance.

Policymakers stressed that restoring price stability remained a priority despite uncertainties surrounding economic growth and inflation.

December Outlook

The central bank avoided giving a clear signal about whether interest rates would increase at its next meeting in December.

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Instead, officials indicated that future decisions would depend on incoming economic data and the evolving inflation outlook.

Investors will now monitor inflation figures, employment trends and other economic indicators for clues about the Fed's next move.

Election Timing

The interest rate decision comes less than a week before the US midterm elections scheduled for November.

Economic concerns have emerged as a major issue among voters, with inflation and household expenses remaining important political factors.

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Democrats are favoured to secure a majority in the House of Representatives and hold a polling advantage in several closely contested Senate races.

Market Focus

The Fed's cautious approach could influence global financial markets, including equities, bonds and currencies.

Investors will closely watch upcoming economic data and statements from Federal Reserve officials to assess the possibility of a December rate increase.