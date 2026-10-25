 Stock Market Outlook Next Week, Fed Rate Decision & Jio Listing To Drive Investor Sentiment
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Stock Market Outlook Next Week, Fed Rate Decision & Jio Listing To Drive Investor Sentiment

Indian stock markets face a crucial week as Fed policy, Q2 earnings, crude oil prices and Jio Platforms' listing shape investor sentiment, with Nifty support at 22,200–22,400.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 05:42 PM IST
Stock Market Outlook Next Week, Fed Rate Decision & Jio Listing To Drive Investor Sentiment
Indian stock markets face a crucial week as Fed policy, Q2 earnings. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets are heading into a crucial week as investors prepare for the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, September-quarter corporate earnings, volatile crude oil prices and Jio Platforms' stock market debut.

Foreign investor activity and domestic economic indicators will also play an important role in determining market direction.

US Fed Decision In Focus

The US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on October 28 will be a major global trigger for equity markets.

Although interest rates are widely expected to remain unchanged, investors will closely examine the central bank's commentary for indications of future monetary policy.

Any unexpected signals could influence global bond yields, foreign investment flows and emerging market sentiment.

Q2 Earnings To Drive Stocks

Corporate earnings will remain a key domestic trigger as several major companies announce their September-quarter financial results.

Investors will focus on revenue growth, profit margins and management commentary to assess business performance.

September industrial production and manufacturing output figures will also provide insights into India's economic activity and demand conditions.

Crude Oil And Jio IPO Listing

Crude oil prices will remain under scrutiny amid continuing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Elevated energy prices could increase India's import costs, fuel inflation and affect corporate profitability.

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Meanwhile, Jio Platforms is scheduled to make its stock market debut on October 28.

The much-awaited listing could provide important signals about investor appetite for large public offerings.

Foreign institutional investor flows will also remain crucial amid global uncertainty.

Nifty Support And Resistance Levels

Market analysts expect the Nifty's 22,200–22,400 range to act as an important support zone.

A sustained hold above this level could support consolidation and a potential recovery.

However, a decisive breakdown below this range could push the index towards 21,700.

On the upside, 22,900 remains immediate resistance.

A sustained move above this level could improve market sentiment and open the path towards 23,300.

Overall, global policy signals, corporate earnings and crude oil movements will shape market trends next week.

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