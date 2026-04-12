Stock Market Outlook For Next Week Looks Positive But Cautious, Nifty At 24,050 And Sensex At 77,550 With Oil, Earnings & US-Iran Talks In

Markets Recover Strongly After Weeks of Fall |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market saw a strong recovery last week after falling for six straight weeks. Both benchmark indices rose nearly 6% and closed close to their weekly highs.

Nifty 50 ended at 24,050.60, while BSE Sensex closed at 77,550.25. This rise was supported by positive global signals and stable economic conditions in India.

Cautious Optimism for the Coming Week

Despite the strong rebound, experts suggest that investors should stay cautious. The market direction in the coming week will depend on global news, company earnings, and currency movement.

A key technical level to watch is 24,000 on the Nifty. If the index falls below this level, it could weaken the current positive trend and bring back selling pressure.

Holiday-Shortened Week Important for Traders

This week will be slightly different for traders. The weekly expiry of derivatives contracts has been moved to Monday, April 13, due to a market holiday on April 14.

This could lead to higher volatility at the start of the week.

US-Iran Talks and Global Tensions in Focus

Global developments will remain very important. Reports of easing tensions between the United States and Iran had earlier supported the market.

However, talks between the two countries have not yet led to any final agreement, keeping uncertainty alive. Any fresh news on this front can impact investor sentiment quickly.

Q4 Earnings Season Begins

Another big trigger for the market is the Q4 earnings season. More than 50 companies are expected to announce their results for the quarter ending March 31.

Strong earnings can support the market, while weak results may create pressure on stocks.

Crude Oil Prices to Guide Market

Crude oil prices will also be a key factor. Last week, oil prices saw their biggest fall since 2022, as traders expected better supply and a possible ceasefire in global conflicts.

Lower oil prices are usually positive for India, as it reduces import costs and inflation.

Overall Market View

Experts believe that if global conditions remain stable and India’s economy stays strong, the market may continue its upward trend. However, due to ongoing global risks, investors are expected to remain careful.