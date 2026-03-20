Sensex Rises 325 Points To 74,532, Nifty Gains 112 Points To Settle At 23,114

Sensex gained 325.72 points to close at 74,532.96, while Nifty rose 112.35 points to 23,114.50. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market ended the day on a positive note. The Sensex rose by 325.72 points to close at 74,532.96. The Nifty also moved higher, gaining 112.35 points to settle at 23,114.50.

The rise shows improved investor confidence in the market. Buying was seen across key sectors, helping both indices move up steadily during the session.

Markets stayed strong throughout the day and closed near their highs. Positive sentiment and steady participation from investors supported the upward movement in stocks.