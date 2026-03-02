Sensex Drops 1,048 Points To 80,238, Nifty Falls 313 Points To 24,865 As US-Iran Tensions Shake Markets

Sensex and Nifty closed sharply lower as rising US-Iran tensions hurt investor sentiment. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets ended sharply lower on Monday as rising tensions between the US and Iran hurt investor confidence.

The BSE Sensex fell 1,048.34 points or 1.29 percent to close at 80,238.85. This is its lowest closing level since September 2025.

The Nifty 50 dropped 312.95 points or 1.24 percent to settle at 24,865.70.

Although both indices recovered from the day’s lowest levels, they still ended firmly in negative territory.

Technical Levels To Watch

Market experts said that Nifty’s immediate support level is at 24,600. If the index falls below this level decisively, it may trigger further correction.

On the higher side, resistance is seen at 25,000. Analysts believe that unless Nifty moves above 25,000 and sustains there, overall sentiment will remain weak and in favour of bears.

Sector And Stock Performance

Out of the 30 Sensex stocks, only Bharat Electronics (BEL), Sun Pharma and ITC closed in the green.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) was the biggest loser, falling 6.25 percent. Other major losers included Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries.

Broader markets performed even worse. The Nifty MidCap index declined 1.58 percent, while the Nifty SmallCap index dropped 1.75 percent.

Among sectors, auto, oil and gas stocks faced heavy selling pressure. The Nifty Auto index was the worst performer, falling 2.20 percent.

In contrast, the Nifty Metal index managed to stay positive and closed 0.24 percent higher, outperforming other sectors despite the weak market mood.

Volatility Spikes

Investor fear was clearly visible in the volatility index. The India VIX jumped 25.01 percent to close at 17.13. A sharp rise in India VIX usually indicates higher uncertainty and nervousness in the market.

Market participants said geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are making investors cautious. Many are reducing risk and booking profits due to uncertainty.

For now, global developments and geopolitical news are likely to drive market direction in the coming days.