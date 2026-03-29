Markets End Weak for Fifth Week In A Row, Crude Oil Surge & Middle East Tensions Set To Drive Dalal Street Next Week

Indian markets ended weak for the fifth week due to rising oil prices, weak rupee, and Middle East tensions. | File Pic

Mumbai: Indian stock markets ended the week on a negative note, extending losses for the fifth straight week. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 both fell sharply on Friday.

- Sensex dropped 1,690 points (2.25%) to close at 73,583

- Nifty fell 487 points (2.09%) to settle at 22,819

The overall mood remained weak as investors stayed cautious due to global uncertainties.

Key Triggers for Next Week

Rising crude oil prices, a weakening rupee, and tensions in the Middle East are expected to drive market movement in the coming days. These global factors are likely to keep volatility high.

Crude oil prices have jumped significantly, with Brent crude oil rising above $112 per barrel. This sharp increase is a concern for India, as the country imports most of its oil needs.

Why Oil Prices Matter

Higher oil prices can increase inflation and widen India’s trade deficit. This can negatively impact economic growth and corporate earnings, which is why investors are worried.

At the same time, the Indian rupee has weakened and slipped past the 94 mark against the US dollar, adding more pressure on the market.

Technical Outlook for Nifty

Experts say that Nifty is currently at a crucial level.

- If it falls below 22,700–22,500, selling pressure could increase

- The index may then move towards 22,000–21,744, near its 52-week low

On the upside:

- 23,000–23,100 is the first resistance level

- 23,300–23,500 is a stronger resistance zone

Broader Market Under Pressure

Midcap and smallcap stocks also saw selling, indicating weakness across the broader market. Investors are avoiding risky bets and staying cautious.

Shift Towards Safe Assets

Due to rising global uncertainty, investors are moving towards safer assets. Gold and silver prices jumped over 3% on Friday, showing strong demand for safe-haven investments.

Concerns over possible talks between United States and Iran are also keeping markets on edge.

Overall Outlook

Markets are expected to remain volatile in the near term. Global developments, especially oil prices and geopolitical tensions, will be the key factors to watch.