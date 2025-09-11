 Gold Climbs ₹100 To New Record High Of ₹1,13,100 In Delhi Markets
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold Climbs ₹100 To New Record High Of ₹1,13,100 In Delhi Markets

Gold Climbs ₹100 To New Record High Of ₹1,13,100 In Delhi Markets

Gold prices have been on a bull run this year, skyrocketing by Rs 34,150 or 43.25 per cent, from Rs 78,950 per 10 grams on December 31, 2024. The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity also advanced Rs 100 to touch a fresh record peak of Rs 1,12,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Gold Climbs ₹100 To New Record High Of ₹1,13,100 In Delhi Markets | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Gold prices hit a fresh lifetime high of Rs 1,13,100 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, advancing by Rs 100 on sustained buying by stockists, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Gold prices have been on a bull run this year, skyrocketing by Rs 34,150 or 43.25 per cent, from Rs 78,950 per 10 grams on December 31, 2024.

The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity also advanced Rs 100 to touch a fresh record peak of Rs 1,12,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

"Gold prices have reached all-time highs as market risks have escalated, such as inflationary worries, mounting public debt, and weakening US growth. Exchange-traded fund flows, especially in Asia, have been a swing factor for gold prices," said Renisha Chainani, Head - Research at Augmont.

FPJ Shorts
Insurance Surety Bonds For NHAI Contracts Cross ₹10,000 Crore Landmark
Insurance Surety Bonds For NHAI Contracts Cross ₹10,000 Crore Landmark
Telangana Announces Dasara Holidays 2025: Schools To Get 13 Days, Junior Colleges 8-Day Festive Break
Telangana Announces Dasara Holidays 2025: Schools To Get 13 Days, Junior Colleges 8-Day Festive Break
TNMRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Begins; Check Details Here
TNMRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Begins; Check Details Here
HDFC Bank Services To Face Downtime On This Day, Net Banking, UPI & Transfers To Be Temporarily Unavailable
HDFC Bank Services To Face Downtime On This Day, Net Banking, UPI & Transfers To Be Temporarily Unavailable
Read Also
Will Farmers Get ₹2000 Before Diwali? Here’s What We Know About The PM Kisan 21st Installment...
article-image

According to Sandip Raichura, CEO - Retail Broking & Distribution and Director at PL Capital, gold has had a blockbuster year, with domestic prices up more than 40 per cent in 2025.

"The surge has been driven by heavy central bank buying, strong inflows into exchange-traded funds, expectations of multiple rate cuts, and persistent geopolitical tensions linked to tariffs," Raichura said.

These factors have made gold the safe-haven of choice, though fresh allocations at record levels now carry the risk of volatility, he added.

In the international market, however, gold prices softened, with spot gold trading 0.52 per cent lower at USD 3,621.91 per ounce. Spot silver also slipped 0.35 per cent to USD 41.01 per ounce.

Read Also
Rupee Crashes 36 Paise To Record Low Of 88.47 Against Dollar Amid US Tariff Tensions
article-image

"Investors are awaiting the latest US consumer inflation report, which is scheduled to be released later in the day.

"The report is expected to provide further clarity on inflation, potentially influencing the magnitude of the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate cut next week," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Insurance Surety Bonds For NHAI Contracts Cross ₹10,000 Crore Landmark

Insurance Surety Bonds For NHAI Contracts Cross ₹10,000 Crore Landmark

HDFC Bank Services To Face Downtime On This Day, Net Banking, UPI & Transfers To Be Temporarily...

HDFC Bank Services To Face Downtime On This Day, Net Banking, UPI & Transfers To Be Temporarily...

JioBlackRock To Launch First Active Equity Fund On September 23, 3–4 More In Pipeline

JioBlackRock To Launch First Active Equity Fund On September 23, 3–4 More In Pipeline

Rupee Races Off To Another Low; What More Than Treaties Can India Do To Support It?

Rupee Races Off To Another Low; What More Than Treaties Can India Do To Support It?

GST Exemption: Will Milk Get Costlier Or Not From September 22? Here Is The Revised Rate Card

GST Exemption: Will Milk Get Costlier Or Not From September 22? Here Is The Revised Rate Card