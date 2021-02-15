Gold becomes cheaper by Rs 200 per 10 gram; silver costlier by Rs 1,000

The gold prices have fallen by over Rs 200 per gram, from Rs 47,528 per 10 gram on February 12, 2021 to Rs 47,332 on February 15. Meanwhile, silver price increased by around Rs 1,020 per 1 kilogram, according to India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA).

The rate of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 4,572 per 1 gram; and 18-carat is at Rs 3,787 per 1 gram, as per IBJA data.

During the opening session on Friday, gold was priced at Rs 47,528 per 10 gram and closed at Rs 47,386 per 10 gram.

At 2.57 pm, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) platform, gold was down by 0. 10 per cent or Rs 47,272 per 10 gram

Meanwhile, silver per 1 kg saw a surge in price from Rs 68, 405 on Friday to Rs 69,426 today.

Over the last week, the price of gold and silver was very volatile. The market is expecting gold prices to remain volatile in the coming weeks too. This is mainly because of the expectations around US stimulus, depreciation of dollar and other economic factors.