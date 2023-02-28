Gold and silver prices drop in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices fell Rs 160 in Tuesday's early trade with 10 grams of 24-carat trading at Rs 56,020 and the silver prices fell Rs 700, with 1 kg of silver selling at Rs 66,800.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold fell Rs 150 from yesterday's close to Rs 51,350, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,350, and Rs 56,020, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs Rs 51,500, Rs 51,400, and Rs 52,010, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs Rs 56,170, Rs 56,070, and Rs 56,740, respectively.

US gold prices dipped on Tuesday and were poised for a monthly decline of about 6 per cent as the prospects of further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve continued to weigh on the zero-yielding asset's appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $1,816.33 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT, after hitting a two-month low on Monday. US gold futures were flat at $1,824.70.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 66,800.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 69,000

