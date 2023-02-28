Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 4 points, Nifty below 17400

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today the benchmark indices opened lower with Nifty below 17400.

The Sensex was down 4.37 points or 0.01% at 59,283.98, and the Nifty was down 3.90 points or 0.02% at 17,388.80.

About 1,132 shares advanced, 668 shares declined, and 114 shares were unchanged.

Bajaj Auto, M&M, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Steel were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the losers were Adani Enterprises, Cipla, HUL, HCL Technologies and Adani Ports.