Gold and silver prices continue to surge in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

During Friday's early trade, gold prices rose by Rs 650 from yesterday's close, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 59,780. Silver prices rose by Rs 1,000, selling at Rs 72,600.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold went up by Rs 600 as the yellow metal was trading at Rs 54,800, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 54,800, and Rs 59,780, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,950, Rs 54,850, and Rs 55,400, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,930, Rs 59,830, and Rs 60,430, respectively.

Gold prices were little changed on Friday after two sessions of sharp gains, as a slightly stronger dollar countered hopes of a potential pause in the Federal Reserve's rate-hike cycle.

Spot gold was flat at $1,993.73 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT. US gold futures were also unchanged at $1,996.60.

Spot silver eased 0.1% to $23.11 per ounce, platinum was little changed at $984.13 and palladium was 0.1% lower at $1,429.19.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 72,600.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 75,400.