Biggest Currency Market Reversal of the Year, Here Are 3 Key Reasons Behind The US Dollar’s Sharp Surge

Dollar Gains Strong Momentum in Global Market | File Image |

The global currency market saw sharp volatility as the US dollar strengthened suddenly, while the Japanese yen moved toward its biggest monthly fall. Investors changed their positions quickly after strong US economic data, rising US Treasury yields, and the release of the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes.

There was also discussion about a 'rate check' on the dollar-yen pair, which added to market excitement. Meanwhile, currency trading in India remained closed today due to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Public Holiday, Bank Holiday).

Why Is the Japanese Yen Under Pressure?

The Japanese yen was among the weakest major currencies during the session. In New York trading, the yen fell nearly 1 percent against the dollar, touching around 154.87.

One major reason was the rise in US Treasury yields. The 10-year US Treasury yield climbed to 4.08 percent. When yields go up, investors prefer holding dollars because they get better returns. This increases demand for the dollar and puts pressure on currencies like the yen.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index also rose by around 0.5 percent, showing broad strength in the US currency.

Read Also Rupee Gains 9 Paise To Close At 90.57 Against US Dollar On Equity Strength

Impact of Fed Minutes and ‘Rate Check’

The latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes played an important role in changing market direction. The minutes mentioned that the New York Fed’s trading desk requested dollar-yen quotations on behalf of the US Treasury. This process is called a 'rate check.'

Markets had already been speculating that Japanese authorities, possibly with US support, could intervene to support the yen. A sudden rise in the yen in late January was also linked to such speculation.

However, according to the Fed’s record, this action was only a rate inquiry and did not mean direct market intervention. Even so, such signals often increase speculation and cause sharp market moves.

Strong US Data Supports Dollar

Strong US economic data further boosted the dollar. Private payroll numbers showed that the labour market remains strong. Industrial production and business equipment orders also indicated solid economic growth.

Because of this, investors believe the Fed may cut interest rates slowly, not quickly. A slower rate-cut path supports the dollar and keeps pressure on the yen.

Oil Prices and Middle East Tensions

Experts say that currency movements are also influenced by oil prices and geopolitical tensions. Uncertainty in the Middle East has pushed investors toward safer assets like the US dollar.

What Next?

Investors will now watch US yields, the Fed’s next steps, and any reaction from Japan. If yields stay high, the yen may remain under pressure. Any talk of intervention could create sudden volatility again.