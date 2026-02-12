 Rupee Gains 38 Paise To 90.40 Against US Dollar In Early Trade On FII Inflows & Suspected RBI Intervention
The Indian rupee strengthened 38 paise to 90.40 against the US dollar in early Thursday trade, opening at 90.55 and hitting an intraday high of 90.40, supported by steady foreign fund inflows and suspected RBI efforts to maintain abundant banking liquidity near Rs 3 trillion. The rupee recovered from Wednesday’s 22-paise fall to 90.78. Domestic equities opened lower.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 38 paise to 90.40 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, supported by foreign fund inflows and suspected RBI intervention. Forex traders said foreign fund inflows, while not massive, provided a psychological anchor. Moreover, the RBI has been quietly ensuring that liquidity remains abundant in the banking system.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.55 against the US dollar, then gained momentum and touched 90.40, registering a rise of 38 paise over its previous close. In the initial trade, the rupee also touched 90.56 against the American currency. On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated 22 paise to close at 90.78 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

"The RBI has been quietly ensuring that liquidity remains abundant in the banking system. With surplus liquidity hovering near Rs 3 trillion — the highest in six months — banks are flush with cash," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said in a note. Pabari further noted that elevated crude oil prices continued to hover like a silent tax on the economy. Geopolitical tensions remained unresolved, keeping risk appetite restrained.

"Meanwhile, steady dollar demand persisted in the background. Add to that the lingering uncertainty around the US-India trade framework -- including the earlier revisions to the White House fact sheet -- and the mood naturally turned cautious," he said. Forex traders said that while markets initially welcomed the India-US trade deal, fresh concerns have emerged after the White House released its fact sheet.

The fact sheet highlights key terms of the agreement, including that India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent lower at 96.78. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.42 per cent higher at USD 69.69 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 349.87 points to 83,883.77 in early trade, while the Nifty was down 106.60 points to 25,847.25. On Wednesday, foreign institutional Investors purchased equities worth Rs 943.81 crore, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

