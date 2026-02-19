 Sensex, Nifty Slip Into Red After Early Surge, Services & Consumer Stocks Drag
Indian equity benchmarks opened positively, with Sensex up 245 points to 83,979 and Nifty up 66 points to 25,885, but quickly turned negative amid selling in services and consumer durables. Sensex fell 131 points to 83,603, Nifty dropped 31 points to 25,789. IT majors like Infosys, HCL Tech, and TCS rose, while IndiGo, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, ITC, and banks dragged indices lower.

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a positive note on Thursday but soon turned in the negative territory, amid selling pressure in services and consumer durables stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 245.11 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 83,979.36 in early deals. The NSE Nifty went up 65.95 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 25,885.30.

However, both the benchmark indices soon pared early gains, with the Sensex quoting 131.07 points lower at 83,603.18, and the Nifty down 30.70 points at 25,788.65. Among the Sensex constituents, IndiGo, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics Ltd, ITC, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Reliance Industries, and Bajaj Finance were the laggards.

TCS, Tata Group Partner With OpenAI To Develop AI Infrastructure In India
On the other hand, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and NTPC were trading in the green territory. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi jumped 3 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained nearly 1 per cent. Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China remained closed for Lunar New Year holidays. The US equities market closed higher in overnight deals on Wednesday.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,154.34 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors were also the net buyers of stocks worth Rs 440.34 crore, according to exchange data. Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.37 per cent to USD 70.61 per barrel. On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 283.29 points to settle at 83,734.25, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 93.95 points to close at 25,819.35.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

