 TCS, Tata Group Partner With OpenAI To Develop AI Infrastructure In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechTCS, Tata Group Partner With OpenAI To Develop AI Infrastructure In India

TCS, Tata Group Partner With OpenAI To Develop AI Infrastructure In India

Tata Group and TCS have announced a multi-year partnership with OpenAI to build AI infrastructure and offer joint enterprise solutions. The collaboration will develop 100MW of AI capacity initially, expandable to 1GW. It also enables thousands of Tata employees to access enterprise ChatGPT and includes a youth skilling initiative.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 10:06 AM IST
article-image
TCS, Tata Group Partner With OpenAI To Develop AI Infrastructure In India | File Image

The Tata Group and its IT services arm TCS on Thursday announced a multi-dimensional tie-up with OpenAI focused on building artificial intelligence infrastructure and offering joint solutions in the market.
The tie-up will also help thousands of Tata Group employees access OpenAI's enterprise ChatGPT offering to boost productivity. It also has a social impact focus, wherein the partners will collaborate to train Indian youth and offer them tools to improve the livelihoods of 10 lakh people.
Tata Consultancy Services' recently announced datacenters business, Hypervault, and OpenAI will develop 100MW of AI capacity in the initial phase as part of a multi-year partnership aimed at positioning India as a global AI hub, an official statement said, adding that the capacity can be increased to 1GW as well.

It can be noted that TCS had earlier secured an investment of USD 1 billion from TPG for the datacenters business, and stated that the private equity major will hold between 27.5-49 per cent stake in the business.
The tie-up with OpenAI has been announced amid the ongoing India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi and a day after Infosys announced a tie-up with Anthropic to deliver enterprise AI solutions.

"Through OpenAI for India and our partnership with the Tata Group, we're working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India, so that more people across the country can access and benefit from it," OpenAI's chief executive Sam Altman said.

He added that India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and is well placed to shape its future with its talent, ambition, and strong government support.

FPJ Shorts
UPSC Delays CAPF Assistant Commandants Notification 2026 Due To Administrative Reasons; New Dates To Be Announced Soon
UPSC Delays CAPF Assistant Commandants Notification 2026 Due To Administrative Reasons; New Dates To Be Announced Soon
Is February 19 A Dry Day In Mumbai? Check Other Dates When There Will Be Complete Alcohol Ban In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi
Is February 19 A Dry Day In Mumbai? Check Other Dates When There Will Be Complete Alcohol Ban In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi
'Woh Hame Nayi Urja Dete Hai...': Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti At Shivneri Fort In Pune - Watch Video
'Woh Hame Nayi Urja Dete Hai...': Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti At Shivneri Fort In Pune - Watch Video
AI Biggest Platform Shift Of Our Lifetimes; India's Vizag Emerging As Global AI Hub: Google CEO Sundar Pichai
AI Biggest Platform Shift Of Our Lifetimes; India's Vizag Emerging As Global AI Hub: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Tata Sons' chairman N Chandrasekaran called it a deep collaboration between the entities which marks a major milestone for India's vision to become a global AI leader.

"This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries. Together we will skill India's youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era," he said.

The partnership also includes building industry-specific Agentic AI solutions where OpenAI's agentic AI solutions will come together with TCS' contextual knowledge of industries and deep AI skills.

TCS and OpenAI will enable Indian and global enterprises to transform with AI-powered solutions tailored to their organisational contexts as part of a joint go-to-market initiative.

The largest Indian IT services player, which is aiming to be world's largest AI-led IT Services company, will help customers accelerate AI-led transformation by deploying, integrating, and scaling OpenAI's advanced AI platforms worldwide, the statement said.

The TCS scrip was trading 1.02 per cent up at Rs 2,722 a piece on the BSE at 0926 hrs as against 0.05 per cent of gains on the benchmark.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AI Biggest Platform Shift Of Our Lifetimes; India's Vizag Emerging As Global AI Hub: Google CEO...
AI Biggest Platform Shift Of Our Lifetimes; India's Vizag Emerging As Global AI Hub: Google CEO...
'AI Next Big Infrastructure Like Electricity & Internet, Must Reach Every Citizen': Tata Sons...
'AI Next Big Infrastructure Like Electricity & Internet, Must Reach Every Citizen': Tata Sons...
TCS, Tata Group Partner With OpenAI To Develop AI Infrastructure In India
TCS, Tata Group Partner With OpenAI To Develop AI Infrastructure In India
'AI For All': IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Pitches India As Architect Of Democratic AI At Inaugural...
'AI For All': IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Pitches India As Architect Of Democratic AI At Inaugural...
OpenAI To Open New Offices In Mumbai & Bengaluru, To Expand Footprint Beyond New Delhi
OpenAI To Open New Offices In Mumbai & Bengaluru, To Expand Footprint Beyond New Delhi