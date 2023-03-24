 Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 37 points, Nifty above 17000
HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS and Wipro were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 09:33 AM IST
article-image
HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS and Wipro were among the major gainers on Nifty | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today,the benchmark indices opened on a positive note, with Nifty above 17000.

The Sensex was up 37.3 points or 0.06% at 57962.58 and the Nifty was up 10.90 points or 0.06% at 17087.80.

About 1,040 shares advanced, 716 shares declined, and 93 shares were unchanged.

HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, and Eicher Motors.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

