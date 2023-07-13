Godrej Properties Declared The Highest Bidder for Two Luxury Group Housing Plots In Gurugram | Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties Limited, one of India’s leading real estate developers, today announced that it has emerged as the highest bidder and has secured the Letter of Intent to develop two group housing plots through an e-auction conducted by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). These two land parcels are strategically located in the prestigious Golf Course Road micro-market. Golf Course Road is an established micro-market renowned for its upscale residential and commercial developments, making it an attractive destination for real estate development. With its well-planned infrastructure and proximity to prominent landmarks, Golf Course Road offers residents a high-quality lifestyle and convenient connectivity.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “Our foray into the prime Golf Course Road Micro-market with two luxury residential projects marks a significant milestone for Godrej Properties. It aligns well with our expansion strategy and will further solidify our position as a leading real estate developer in NCR. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents.”

Godrej Properties shares

Godrej Properties Limited on Thursday Afternoon at 11:51 am IST were trading at Rs 1,633, up by 2.14 per cent.