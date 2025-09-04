 GST Cuts On Medicines A Game Changer, Healthcare To Become More Affordable: Industry Players
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGST Cuts On Medicines A Game Changer, Healthcare To Become More Affordable: Industry Players

GST Cuts On Medicines A Game Changer, Healthcare To Become More Affordable: Industry Players

Healthcare industry hails GST cuts on medicines and medical devices, calling it a bold move that will ease treatment costs, improve affordability, and support India's push for universal health coverage.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
File Image | The government's move to cut GST on medicines and medical devices while exempting lifesaving drugs.

New Delhi: The government's move to cut GST on medicines and medical devices while exempting lifesaving drugs from the levy is a bold step that will bring direct relief to patients and families while significantly reducing financial strain on them, pharmaceuticals and healthcare industry players said on Thursday.

The bold reforms will improve accessibility of medicines, ensure accessibility to quality healthcare and contribute positively to the government's vision of affordable healthcare for all, they said.

The government's decision to exempt life-saving and cancer medicines from GST is a step that will bring direct relief to patients and their families, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said.

Read Also
From Soaps To SUVs, What Gets Cheaper & What Becomes Costlier Under New GST Rules? Here's The Full...
article-image

'Equally, the reduction in GST on a wide range of medicines from 12 per cent to 5 per cent will help ease the overall treatment burden and make essential therapies more affordable,' he added.

FPJ Shorts
Alia Bhatt Converts Ranbir Kapoor Into A 'Matcha Guy'; Actor Shares His Recipe Version Of This Viral Drink
Alia Bhatt Converts Ranbir Kapoor Into A 'Matcha Guy'; Actor Shares His Recipe Version Of This Viral Drink
From Pencils To Notebooks: Here Are Key Stationery Items Now Free Of GST - DETAILS
From Pencils To Notebooks: Here Are Key Stationery Items Now Free Of GST - DETAILS
GST Rate Cuts To Put More Money In Pockets, Will Power 8%+ GDP Growth: NSE CEO
GST Rate Cuts To Put More Money In Pockets, Will Power 8%+ GDP Growth: NSE CEO
Supreme Court Registers Suo Motu Case Over Non-Functional CCTVs In Police Stations After Report On 11 Custodial Deaths
Supreme Court Registers Suo Motu Case Over Non-Functional CCTVs In Police Stations After Report On 11 Custodial Deaths

Similarly, Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) Director General Anil Matai said, 'The decision to reduce GST on lifesaving medicines -- bringing 33 essential drugs from 12 per cent to nil and three critical drugs for cancer, rare diseases, and other severe chronic conditions from 5 per cent to nil -- is both historic and compassionate. This bold step will significantly reduce the financial strain on patients and families.' Equally impactful are the reductions in GST on all other medicines to 5 per cent and on a wide range of medical apparatus, diagnostic kits, surgical devices, and healthcare supplies, he added.

Read Also
Pan Masala & Cigarettes Get Costlier, GST Council Imposes 40% Special Tax On Harmful Items
article-image

'This move will make healthcare more affordable and accessible at every level, from hospitals to households. By realigning the GST structure, the government has sent out a strong signal of prioritising patient well-being and strengthening India's journey towards universal health coverage,' Matai said.

The reduction in GST would be passed down to patients, helping reduce the cost of treatment, while also improving access and creating greater demand for quality healthcare, he added.

NATHEALTH President and Executive Chairperson Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Ameera Shah said, 'By easing costs and improving affordability, the measure will enhance access to quality healthcare services, support early disease detection, and bring greater consistency by standardising GST rates across preventive, curative and rehabilitative care.' Apollo Health Co Ltd Chairperson Shobana Kamineni said, 'Zero GST on health and life insurance is a masterstroke, making protection a right, not a privilege.' Stating that reductions in medicines and supplies bring affordable care to every household, she said, 'By putting empathy and the middle class at the centre, the government has enabled millions to access healthcare with dignity.' Similarly, Poly Medicure Ltd Managing Director Himanshu Baid welcomed the landmark decision to reduce GST from 12 per cent to 5 per cent on a wide range of medical products, including diagnostic kits, reagents, surgical apparatus and other critical medtech products.

Read Also
GST Reforms To Boost Auto Sector, Prices May Drop This Festive Season
article-image

'This progressive reform will directly benefit patients by lowering treatment costs, improving affordability, and expanding access to essential medical technologies. It is a transformative step that will strengthen India's healthcare system and advance the vision of affordable healthcare for all,' he added.

The industry players termed the landmark GST reforms as a decisive stride towards building a patient-centric, equitable, and resilient healthcare system in India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GST Cuts On Medicines A Game Changer, Healthcare To Become More Affordable: Industry Players

GST Cuts On Medicines A Game Changer, Healthcare To Become More Affordable: Industry Players

GST Rate Cuts To Put More Money In Pockets, Will Power 8%+ GDP Growth: NSE CEO

GST Rate Cuts To Put More Money In Pockets, Will Power 8%+ GDP Growth: NSE CEO

WATCH: Mukesh And Nita Ambani Join Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Grand Aarti; Offer Prayers To Mumbai's...

WATCH: Mukesh And Nita Ambani Join Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Grand Aarti; Offer Prayers To Mumbai's...

From Soaps To SUVs, What Gets Cheaper & What Becomes Costlier Under New GST Rules? Here's The Full...

From Soaps To SUVs, What Gets Cheaper & What Becomes Costlier Under New GST Rules? Here's The Full...

GST Reform Brings Major Relief For Businesses & Common People, Lower Tax On Essentials To Vehicles...

GST Reform Brings Major Relief For Businesses & Common People, Lower Tax On Essentials To Vehicles...