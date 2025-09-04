 Insurance Set To Become More Affordable, GST Relief Promises Wider Reach & Financial Security
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInsurance Set To Become More Affordable, GST Relief Promises Wider Reach & Financial Security

Insurance Set To Become More Affordable, GST Relief Promises Wider Reach & Financial Security

Insurers welcomed the GST exemption on life and health insurance premiums, calling it a game-changer that will lower costs, boost insurance penetration, and strengthen financial protection for millions of citizens.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
Terming the GST Council's decision to exempt insurance premium. |

New Delhi: Terming the GST Council's decision to exempt insurance premium from the indirect tax as a landmark move, insurers said this will help make products more affordable and expand insurance penetration.

Announcing the outcome of 56th GST Council meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said all individual life insurance policies whether term life, ULIP or endowment policies and subsequent reinsurance are exempt from GST.

All individual health insurance policies, including family floater policies and policies for senior citizens and reinsurance thereof, will also be exempt from GST, she said.

Since its inception in July 2017, GST at the rate of 18 per cent is levied on premium paid towards health insurance and life insurance.

FPJ Shorts
Gurugram: Man Lifts Scooter Over Head To Beat Traffic Jam – VIDEO Goes Viral
Gurugram: Man Lifts Scooter Over Head To Beat Traffic Jam – VIDEO Goes Viral
'Iss Love Ko Toxic Mat Banao...': Shilpa Shetty Gets 4450 Calls Asking About Bastian Shutting Down; Actress Announces Two New Restaurants - Watch
'Iss Love Ko Toxic Mat Banao...': Shilpa Shetty Gets 4450 Calls Asking About Bastian Shutting Down; Actress Announces Two New Restaurants - Watch
NIRF Ranking 2025: Check Top Skill Universities, Leading SDG Institutes & Best Agriculture Universities In India
NIRF Ranking 2025: Check Top Skill Universities, Leading SDG Institutes & Best Agriculture Universities In India
Gold Slips ₹1,000 From Record High To ₹1,06,070 As Traders Book Profits Amid Weak Global Cues
Gold Slips ₹1,000 From Record High To ₹1,06,070 As Traders Book Profits Amid Weak Global Cues

Commenting on the GST Council decision, LIC CEO & MD R Doraiswamy termed the rate rationalisation as 'visionary initiative'.

Read Also
From Soaps To SUVs, What Gets Cheaper & What Becomes Costlier Under New GST Rules? Here's The Full...
article-image

Removal of GST on individual life insurance products, a step towards making life insurance more affordable to all citizens of the country to meet the objective of insurance for all by 2047, Doraiswamy said.

Sharing his thought Ashok P Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Group of Companies (India) said steps like removing GST on life and health insurances will prove to be revolutionary in this regard.

At a time when medical inflation is rising steeply, this step directly benefits citizens and eases the financial burden on families, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance MD & CEO Tapan Singhel said.

This progressive decision will accelerate insurance penetration and strengthen the nation's health security, he said.

Read Also
Big Surprise For Car & Bike Buyers, GST Reform Slashes Prices Starting This Navaratri
article-image

Echoing similar views, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Executive Director & CFO Samir Shah said from a consumer standpoint, the immediate benefit is that it directly translates to enhanced affordability.

However, he said, 'We are closely analysing the implications concerning the input tax credit. While it is anticipated that there will be lowering of the premiums due to lowering of the taxes, we are yet to understand the extent of this reduction as this will also depend upon availability of the input tax credit, which will become clearer over the coming days.' Commenting on the decision, IFFCO TOKIO General Insurance MD & CEO Subrata Mondal said the removal of GST is expected to significantly enhance the affordability of health insurance, thereby improving penetration across diverse population segments.

Read Also
Pan Masala & Cigarettes Get Costlier, GST Council Imposes 40% Special Tax On Harmful Items
article-image

Reduced premium costs will likely incentivise more individuals and families to purchase or upgrade their health insurance coverage, strengthening financial resilience against medical expenses and easing out-of-pocket burdens, Mondal added.

ManipalCigna Health Insurance MD & CEO Joydeep Saha this much-awaited reform will help millions of households safeguard themselves against unforeseen medical expenses without worrying about affordability at a time when medical costs and healthcare inflation are on the rise.

The reform will not only benefit existing customers but also empower more families to opt for health insurance coverage, Saha added.

Read Also
Zero GST On Health & Life Insurance From September 22, Policy Costs To Reduce For Customers
article-image

Insurance Brokers' Association of India (IBAI) President Narendra Bharindwal said the exemption of GST on all individual life insurance policies, whether term life, ULIPs, or endowment and on individual health insurance policies, including family floater and senior citizen plans, marks a historic step towards universal insurance inclusion.

Aalesh Avlani, Co-founder, Credit Wise Capital, this reform will further accelerate the shift towards digital-first, hassle-free financing solutions, empowering more consumers to fulfil their aspiration of owning a two-wheeler.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndiacted feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Slips ₹1,000 From Record High To ₹1,06,070 As Traders Book Profits Amid Weak Global Cues

Gold Slips ₹1,000 From Record High To ₹1,06,070 As Traders Book Profits Amid Weak Global Cues

GST Rate Cuts On Dairy Products To Benefit Consumers As Mother Dairy Promises Price Relief Across...

GST Rate Cuts On Dairy Products To Benefit Consumers As Mother Dairy Promises Price Relief Across...

Insurance Set To Become More Affordable, GST Relief Promises Wider Reach & Financial Security

Insurance Set To Become More Affordable, GST Relief Promises Wider Reach & Financial Security

GST Cut On Cement A Boost For Affordable Housing, Industry Says Move Will Accelerate Infrastructure...

GST Cut On Cement A Boost For Affordable Housing, Industry Says Move Will Accelerate Infrastructure...

GST Cuts On Medicines A Game Changer, Healthcare To Become More Affordable: Industry Players

GST Cuts On Medicines A Game Changer, Healthcare To Become More Affordable: Industry Players