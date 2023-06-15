Godrej Properties To Acquire Land For A Luxury Residential Project In Kolkata | File

Godrej Properties Limited (GPL), one of India’s leading real estate developers, on Thursday announced through an exchange filing that it will acquire approximately 7.44 acre land parcel at New Alipore, a premium residential locality in Kolkata from West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, having been declared as the highest bidder in its e-auction.

Godrej Properties will develop this land parcel as a luxury group housing project. New Alipore has an established physical and social infrastructure. The location offers excellent connectivity to all major social and commercial hubs of Kolkata city.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are happy to acquire this land parcel in one of the premium locations in Kolkata. The demand for luxury realty has been strong over the past few years. This will be our second luxury development in the city, and we aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long term value for its residents.”

Godrej Properties allots ESOPs

Godrej Properties on Wednesday allotted 7,654 equity shares to employees as stock option.

Godrej Properties shares

The shares of Godrej Properties on Thursday at 12:09 pm IST were at Rs 1,572.60, up by 4.38 per cent.