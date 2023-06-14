Godrej Properties Allots 7,654 Equity Shares To Employee As Stock Option | File

Godrej Properties on Wednesday announced the allotment of 7,654 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5 each of the Company under employees stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the paid up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs.1,39,01,45,490 consisting of 27,80,29,098 equity shares of Rs 5 each.

Godrej Properties Ltd Shares

The shares of Godrej Properties on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,501, up by 1.80 percent.