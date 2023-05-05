Mumbai: Godrej Properties purchases land in Bhandup for housing project | Image: Godrej Properties (Representative)

Godrej Properties Limited has purchased a land parcel measuring 6.7-acre in Bhandup, Maharashtra, from JB Advani and Co Private Limited, the company announced in an exchange filing. The company will use the land for the development of a group housing project.

The land parcel is located on LBS Road in Bhandup and it was purchased through a deed of conveyance. The company did not disclose the amount for the purchase of the land.

Godrej Properties had earlier entered into a development agreement with Mumbai-based JB Advani and Company Private Limited for this property.

Godrej Properties sales in FY23

Godrej Properties sales volume in terms of area in the financial year 2023 that ended in March was up by 40 per cent to 15.21 million sq. ft. It had reported the highest ever quarterly and annual sales with the bookings in the fourth quarter at Rs 4,051 crore, and the booking value for the financial year 2023 up by 56 per cent at 12,232 crore.

Read Also Godrej Properties sales volume in FY 23 grows by 40%

Godrej Properties shares

The shares of Godrej Properties on Friday at 1:11 pm IST were at Rs 1,332, up by 0.45 per cent.