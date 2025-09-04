 GST Rate Cuts To Put More Money In Pockets, Will Power 8%+ GDP Growth: NSE CEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGST Rate Cuts To Put More Money In Pockets, Will Power 8%+ GDP Growth: NSE CEO

GST Rate Cuts To Put More Money In Pockets, Will Power 8%+ GDP Growth: NSE CEO

NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan says GST rate cuts will leave more money with citizens, boost spending, and fuel 8 percent+ GDP growth. Simplified tax structure to improve compliance and reduce evasion.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan on Thursday welcomed the government’s decision. | File Photo |

Mumbai: NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan on Thursday welcomed the government’s decision to simplify the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, saying that lower tax rates will leave more money in the hands of people, who will spend more, thereby creating a virtuous cycle for the economy.

Chauhan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the 'historic' decision to reduce GST slabs from four to just two.

Read Also
GST Reform A 'Sweetened Diwali Gift To Nation': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Praises PM Modi...
article-image

'Reasonable taxes will ensure better compliance and reduce tax evasion. This reform will boost overall economic activity in the country,' he said.

The NSE chief added that the decision would not only simplify the system but also pave the way for India to grow at over 8 per cent GDP in the coming years.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Registers Suo Motu Case Over Non-Functional CCTVs In Police Stations After Report On 11 Custodial Deaths
Supreme Court Registers Suo Motu Case Over Non-Functional CCTVs In Police Stations After Report On 11 Custodial Deaths
UAE Strongly Condemns Israeli Grenade Attacks Near UNIFIL Positions, Reiterates Support For Lebanon’s Sovereignty And Peacekeeping Efforts
UAE Strongly Condemns Israeli Grenade Attacks Near UNIFIL Positions, Reiterates Support For Lebanon’s Sovereignty And Peacekeeping Efforts
Punjab Flood Crisis: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria Submits Report To Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Punjab Flood Crisis: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria Submits Report To Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
NIRF Ranking 2025: Hindu College, Miranda House, Hans Raj Shine As Delhi Tops College Rankings
NIRF Ranking 2025: Hindu College, Miranda House, Hans Raj Shine As Delhi Tops College Rankings

“I have always believed that reasonable taxes would ensure that tax compliance increases and the tax avoidance or tax evasion reduces drastically. So, overall reduction of rates reducing the complexity which has been now decided,' Chauhan stated.

He recalled that the introduction of GST in 2017 was itself a landmark move, and the latest rationalisation would further strengthen India’s economic growth story.

Read Also
From Soaps To SUVs, What Gets Cheaper & What Becomes Costlier Under New GST Rules? Here's The Full...
article-image

'In fact, the GST introduction in 2017 itself was a historic move and this particular decision now is going to go a long way in ensuring that India is able to now go about 8 per cent plus GDP growth rate going forward,' he added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, scrapped the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates, retaining only the 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs.

Read Also
Big Surprise For Car & Bike Buyers, GST Reform Slashes Prices Starting This Navaratri
article-image

The new structure will come into effect from September 22.

As part of the changes, the tax rate on personal care items such as hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, and dental floss has been reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

Packaged snacks like namkeens, bhujia, mixtures, and chabena have also been moved to the 5 per cent slab from the earlier 12 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Mukesh And Nita Ambani Join Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Grand Aarti; Offer Prayers To Mumbai's...

WATCH: Mukesh And Nita Ambani Join Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Grand Aarti; Offer Prayers To Mumbai's...

From Soaps To SUVs, What Gets Cheaper & What Becomes Costlier Under New GST Rules? Here's The Full...

From Soaps To SUVs, What Gets Cheaper & What Becomes Costlier Under New GST Rules? Here's The Full...

GST Reform Brings Major Relief For Businesses & Common People, Lower Tax On Essentials To Vehicles...

GST Reform Brings Major Relief For Businesses & Common People, Lower Tax On Essentials To Vehicles...

From Daily Groceries To Medicines, What Will Suddenly Get Cheaper This Navaratri? GST Council...

From Daily Groceries To Medicines, What Will Suddenly Get Cheaper This Navaratri? GST Council...

Big Surprise For Car & Bike Buyers, GST Reform Slashes Prices Starting This Navaratri

Big Surprise For Car & Bike Buyers, GST Reform Slashes Prices Starting This Navaratri