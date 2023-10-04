 Godrej Industries Allots Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP
Godrej Industries Allots Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
Godrej Industries Allots Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP | Image: Godrej (Representative)

Godrej Industries Limited on Wednesday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, has approved the allotment of 1,452 Equity Shares of Face Value ₹1 each under the “Godrej Industries Limited - Employee Stock Grant Scheme, 2011 (ESGS 2011)”, upon exercise of 1,452 Grants, at an Exercise Price of ₹1 per Equity Share, as fully Paid-Up, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The amount realized by the Company upon exercise of the said Grants is ₹1,452 (1,452 Grants at ₹1 per Grant).

Consequently, with effect from October 4, 2023, the Issued, Subscribed, and Paid-Up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to ₹33,66,90,028 divided into 33,66,90,028 Equity Shares of Face Value ₹1 each.

The 1,452 Equity Shares shall rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company in all respects, including dividend entitlement.

Godrej Industries Limited shares

The shares of Godrej Industries Limited on Wednesday at 12:40 pm IST  were at Rs 584.90, down by 0.86 percent.

Godrej Agrovet To Set Up Integrated Palm Oil Complex In Telangana
