Godrej Agrovet Chief Nadir Godrej Acquires 3 Luxury Apartments In Mumbai’s Malabar Hill For ₹180 Crore: Reports

Nadir Godrej, the chairperson of Godrej Agrovet, has made headlines with his recent purchase of 3 sea-view luxury apartments in Mumbai's posh Malabar Hill neighbourhood.

According to media reports, citing documents accessed by Zapkey, the deal cost nearly Rs 180 crore and was sealed with JSW realty.

Details of the Purchase

According to reports, the 3 luxury apartments is located in Ruparel House, Malabar Hill, in south Mumbai and covers a total area of 13,836 sq ft.

The apartment is located in the 6th, 7th and 8th floors, and spans around 4,610 sq ft.

Making it one of the expensive deal, the apartments were sold at a rate of Rs 1.3 lakh per sq ft.

Moreover, Nadir Godrej paid a whopping stamp duty of Rs 3.5 crore for each apartment, amounting to a sum of over Rs 10 crore, along with the registration fee of Rs 90,000, added reports.

The apartment also has 12 parking spaces and a ocean view, including the famous Queen's Necklace. Featuring 14 residential levels, with each single apartment per floor, the under-construction tower is expected to complete by December 2027.

Prime Location

Malabar Hill is one of the hotspot for luxury industries and the home for India's wealthiest industrialists.

The luxury real estate market in Mumbai and the purchase by Nadir Godrej is a part of high profile real estate transaction in South Mumbai.

Earlier, the late billionaire stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala brought nearly all units in a building as it was obstructing the view of the Arabian Sea from her Malabar Hill residence.