Geoffrey Hinton, a 75-year-old cognitive psychologist and computer scientist, has resigned from Google and issued a warning about the growing dangers of artificial intelligence.

Hinton, often referred to as the "godfather of AI," has pioneered research on deep learning and neural networks that have paved the way for current AI systems, including ChatGPT. However, he now regrets his work and has warned about the potential dangers of developing AI further.

The Rise of ChatGPT and Its Potential to Overtake Human Intelligence

In a recent BBC interview, Hinton warned that AI systems such as ChatGPT could soon overtake the level of information held by the human brain. He explained that GPT-4 currently eclipses humans in terms of general knowledge and, given the rate of progress, AI systems could soon become more intelligent than humans. While they are not yet more intelligent than humans, Hinton believes they soon may be.

The Danger of "Bad Actors" and AI

Hinton also warned about the potential danger of "bad actors" using AI for malicious purposes. He gave the example of Russian President Vladimir Putin giving robots the ability to create their sub-goals, which could eventually lead to the creation of sub-goals like "I need to get more power." This worst-case scenario could have severe consequences, and Hinton urged caution in the development of AI.

The Fundamental Difference Between Biological and Digital Intelligence

According to Hinton, the kind of intelligence being developed is fundamentally different from the intelligence that humans possess. Biological systems are different from digital systems, and the main difference is that digital systems have many copies of the same set of weights or the same model of the world.

All of these copies can learn separately but share their knowledge instantly, allowing chatbots and other AI systems to know much more than any one person.

Reasons for Resignation

Hinton cited several reasons for resigning from Google, including his age, which he believes makes it time to retire. He also explained that he wants to say some good things about Google and that they are more credible if he does not work for the company. Hinton stressed that he did not want to criticize Google and that the tech giant had been "very responsible."