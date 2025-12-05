 Godavari Biorefineries Secures US Patent For Cancer-Fighting Compounds, Stock Surges 17%
Godavari Biorefineries won a US patent for compounds targeting cancer stem cells, showing potential against breast and prostate cancer. The company’s shares jumped 17 percent on the news. The patent offers exclusive US rights, global partnership opportunities, and promises affordable, effective cancer treatments in the future.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
Mumbai: Indian company Godavari Biorefineries Limited has achieved a major milestone in cancer research. The US patent for its application, titled 'Compounds for the Inhibition of Unregulated Cell Growth,' has been officially approved. These compounds target cancer stem cells, which are responsible for the growth, spread, and recurrence of cancers, showing potential for treating breast and prostate cancer.

Stock Market Reaction

Following the announcement, the company’s shares surged sharply. The stock opened at Rs 237.50 on December 5, 2025, compared to the previous close of Rs 238.86, and within 30 minutes jumped 18 percent to over Rs 280. The trading volume also spiked, with 8 lakh shares traded in minutes, compared to the usual one lakh shares. The company’s market capitalization is Rs 1,400 crore.

About Godavari Biorefineries

Godavari Biorefineries is an integrated biorefinery company and part of the Somaiya Group. Primarily, it produces ethanol, bio-based chemicals, sugar, and power from sugarcane. The company is also engaged in medical research, focusing on innovative therapies for serious diseases.

How the Patent Works

The US patent grants Godavari Biorefineries exclusive rights to use, manufacture, and sell these compounds in the US. No other company can commercially exploit the technology without permission. These compounds could form the basis for future cancer treatments with fewer side effects and greater effectiveness, potentially transforming cancer therapy models globally.

The Scientists Behind the Discovery

The research was led by an Indian team from Maharashtra: Sandeep Gawade, Maithili Athawale, Sangita Srivastava, and Prashant Khadkar. They have been working for years on compounds that can inhibit uncontrolled cell growth and target cancer stem cells directly.

Benefits and Implications

This patent gives the company a strong foothold in the US market, opportunities for partnerships with global pharma companies, and recognition in cancer therapy innovation. Future commercial drugs based on these compounds could generate millions of dollars, while also offering affordable, safer, and more effective treatment options for patients in India and worldwide.

