Goa Carbon Reports ₹6.58 Crore Loss In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Goa Carbon Limited announced a net loss of ₹6.58 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This marks a decline from a net profit of ₹4.49 crore reported in the previous quarter (Q4 FY26) and an increase in loss from ₹7.95 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue From Operations

Income from operations stood at ₹65.69 crore for Q1 FY27, a substantial drop from ₹201.12 crore in Q4 FY26. Year-on-year, revenue also decreased from ₹199.25 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total Income

The company's total income for the quarter was ₹70.04 crore, down from ₹202.61 crore in Q4 FY26. In Q1 FY26, total income was ₹201.07 crore.

Expenses

Total expenses for Q1 FY27 were ₹76.63 crore, a reduction from ₹198.02 crore in Q4 FY26. Expenses in the corresponding quarter last year were higher at ₹212.75 crore.

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Basic Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 was a negative ₹7.19. This is a decline from the ₹4.91 EPS reported in Q4 FY26 and an improvement from the negative ₹8.69 in Q1 FY26.

Plant Shutdowns

The company noted that its plants remained under shutdown during the quarter for scheduled maintenance and to optimise operations. The Goa and Bilaspur plants were shut for 91 days each, while the Paradeep plant was shut for 76 days.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.