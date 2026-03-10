Goa Pushes Structured Ecotourism Plan, Government Expands Nature Tourism & Wellness Initiatives Across State

Goa is moving toward a structured ecotourism policy to promote nature-based tourism and protect the environment. |

Panaji: Goa is gradually building a stronger focus on ecotourism as the government works to expand tourism beyond beaches and encourage responsible travel across the state’s forests, rivers and villages.

Tourism Minister Rohan A. Khaunte told the Goa Assembly that the state government is actively promoting nature-based tourism through the Department of Tourism and the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC).

The aim is to encourage visitors to explore different parts of Goa while protecting the environment and supporting local communities. The government is also involving self-help groups so that tourism can create new income opportunities for people living in rural areas.

As part of these efforts, eco-cottages have been developed in Selaulim village to offer visitors a stay close to nature. GTDC has also introduced activities such as jeep safaris, forest walks and trekking routes, including monsoon treks to the famous Dudhsagar Waterfalls.

These activities are organised with the support of the Goa Forest Department and help tourists understand Goa’s forests, wildlife and biodiversity while promoting awareness about conservation.

The state is also encouraging adventure-based ecotourism. One example is white-water rafting in the Mhadei River in Sattari taluka during the monsoon season.

This activity is helping attract visitors to Goa’s hinterland regions and offers a new tourism experience that goes beyond the traditional beach holidays.

The government is also planning several new ecotourism projects. These include a wellness destination centre and eco-cottages at Anjunem in Keri, an eco-forest retreat near Chapoli Dam in Canacona, and a women-led village project in Cotigao linked to traditional jaggery production.

Officials are also studying international ecotourism models to create a clear framework that ensures tourism growth remains sustainable.

Along with ecotourism, Goa is promoting wellness tourism through the Goa Ayurveda and Wellness Policy 2026, aiming to position the state as a global destination for nature, health and responsible travel experiences.