Mumbai-Goa Highway: Not A Smooth Ride Yet, But Toll Plazas Ready To Empty Your Pockets

The long-delayed Mumbai-Goa highway project has finally reached its final stage on the Palaspe to Indapur stretch. After nearly 15 years of waiting, authorities are preparing to begin toll collection on the route, even as some work remains unfinished.

Administrative preparations to start toll plazas have gathered pace and an official notification regarding toll collection is expected within the next week.

Long Delay Due To Multiple Hurdles

According to News18 Marathi, Work on the first phase of the highway, connecting Palaspe near Panvel to Indapur in Raigad district, began in 2011. However, the project faced repeated delays over the years due to land acquisition issues, lack of funds and contractor related problems.

Though most of the highway stretch is now complete, some key infrastructure is still pending. Construction work on bridges at Nagothane and Kolad has not yet been finished.

Despite these incomplete sections, authorities appear keen to begin toll collection soon, a move that has triggered criticism among residents of the Konkan region.

Two Toll Plazas Planned In First Phase

According to administrative sources, toll will be collected at two points in the first phase of the project. The toll plazas are being built at Kharpada near Pen and Khamb near Roha.

Construction work at both locations is currently progressing at a rapid pace.

In the second phase of the highway development, another toll plaza is expected to come up at Lohare near Poladpur.

Officials said the exact toll rates are yet to be finalised. A clearer picture of the charges will emerge once the government issues the notification, which is likely within the next seven days.

Residents Question Toll Before Completion

The move to start toll collection before the highway is fully operational has sparked resentment among Konkan residents.

For years, commuters have complained about dangerous potholes and poor road conditions on the Mumbai Goa highway. Several accidents have been reported on the stretch, with many travellers losing their lives over the past decade and a half.

Locals argue that it is unfair to impose tolls before the project is fully completed.

National Highways Authority of India Executive Engineer Ravindra Ingule told News18 Marathi that most of the work in the first phase has been completed and only minor tasks remain. He added that toll plazas could become operational within a week, while the final rates will be known once the official notification is released.

