Top 7 Safe Travel Destinations In India For Solo Female Travellers: Know Where Mumbai & Goa Are Ranked On The List |

Solo travel among women in India has been steadily growing, with more travellers choosing to explore new destinations independently. While safety remains one of the most important considerations, several places across the country have earned a reputation for being welcoming, well-connected and relatively safe for women travelling alone.

From serene hill stations and spiritual destinations to vibrant coastal regions and bustling metros, India offers a variety of places where solo female travellers can feel comfortable and enjoy unique cultural experiences.

Here are seven destinations widely considered among the safest and most welcoming for women exploring the country on their own.

Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled in the scenic Himalayan foothills, Dharamshala is a peaceful hill town known for its laid-back atmosphere and stunning mountain views. The nearby backpacker hub of McLeod Ganj attracts travellers from across the world, making it easy for solo visitors to connect with like-minded explorers.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Often called the “City of Lakes,” Udaipur offers a relaxed travel experience with its palaces, lakeside cafés and historic charm. The city is widely regarded as one of Rajasthan’s safer destinations, with polite locals and a slower pace of life compared to busier tourist hubs.

Goa

Known for its beaches, nightlife and scenic coastal landscapes, Goa remains a popular choice for women travelling alone. The state has a strong tourism infrastructure, which means better safety awareness, transport options and a large international visitor community. Areas with active tourism hubs often provide a comfortable environment for solo travellers seeking both relaxation and adventure.

Sikkim

Tucked away in the eastern Himalayas, Sikkim is widely praised for its cleanliness, hospitality and safety. The state’s strong community culture and respect for visitors make it especially appealing for women travelling solo. Surrounded by breathtaking mountains and monasteries, Sikkim offers a peaceful getaway along with unforgettable natural beauty.

Puducherry

This coastal Union Territory blends Indian culture with French colonial charm. The picturesque French Quarter, quiet seaside promenades and vibrant café culture create a calm and secure environment for travellers. Puducherry’s compact layout also makes it easy to explore on foot or by bicycle, which many solo travellers find convenient and enjoyable.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Often called the “Yoga Capital of the World,” Rishikesh attracts travellers seeking spirituality, wellness and self-discovery. Located along the banks of the Ganges River, the town is known for its peaceful ashrams, yoga retreats and scenic Himalayan surroundings. Its calm atmosphere and strong spiritual community make it a popular destination for solo female travellers looking for a mindful escape.

Mumbai, Maharashtra

India’s financial capital also ranks among the safer large cities for women travellers. With better public transport systems, active nightlife zones and a relatively strong safety infrastructure compared to many other metros, Mumbai often feels more accessible for solo explorers. From iconic landmarks to diverse food scenes and coastal attractions, the city offers plenty to experience on your own.