DEN Networks Q1 FY27 Results, Profit After Tax Declines 35% Year-on-Year To ₹32.92 Crore Amid Earnings Pressure

DEN Networks reported a significant decline in its standalone profit after tax. |

Mumbai: DEN Networks Ltd announced on Tuesday that its standalone profit after tax for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, stood at Rs 32.92 crore, a 35.21 percent decrease from Rs 50.82 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue From Operations

The company's revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 256.96 crore for the June 2026 quarter, up from Rs 245.61 crore in Q1 FY26. This represents a 4.62 percent year-on-year growth.

Quarterly Profit Performance

Sequentially, the standalone profit after tax showed an improvement, rising by 13.90 percent from Rs 28.91 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total Income Overview

Total income for the first quarter of FY27 was Rs 310.75 crore, a slight decrease from Rs 315.08 crore in Q1 FY26. Quarter-on-quarter, total income rose from Rs 301.32 crore in Q4 FY26.

Expense Analysis

Total expenses for the reporting quarter were Rs 266.42 crore, up from Rs 256.61 crore in the corresponding period last year. Content costs formed the largest expense component at Rs 163.96 crore, increasing from Rs 148.79 crore year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was Rs 0.69. This is lower than the Rs 1.07 EPS reported in Q1 FY26, but higher than the Rs 0.61 EPS in Q4 FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.