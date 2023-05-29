Go First plans Rs 1 lakh pay hike for pilots, after 200 of them join Air India: Reports

Pixabay

As it was gliding towards a post-pandemic recovery, Go First's fortunes nosedived as it suspended flights and filed for voluntary insolvency within a matter of days. Although an engine shortage grounding its aircraft had been plaguing Go First for a while, the disruption in service left passengers in a lurch and the staff started looking for new opportunities.

Although a date hasn't been set for restarting operations almost a month after they were halted, Go First is planning to give pilots and first officers a raise.

Trying to convince its crew to stay

According to a Bloomberg report, Go First will raise salaries of pilots by Rs 1 lakh and first officers will get a Rs 50,000 raise.

The development comes as the airline scrambles to retain its crew, at a time when 200 of its airmen have joined Air India.

Earlier, its staff had approached India's Minister of Aviation seeking relaxations in rules around notice period, so that they can exit the airline early.

Battling an exodus

To prevent more people from jumping ship, Go First has even reintroduced the longevity bonus, which is given to staff which has been on board for a long time.

Go First's pay hike comes days after SpiceJet increased salaries for pilots, even though it also faces insolvency pleas filed by lessors.

At the same time, Go First has 30 days to submit a resolution plan to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, while it still hasn't received engines for grounded aircraft.