 Go First cancels flights till May 30, assures full refund for passengers
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Go First cancels flights till May 30, assures full refund for passengers | Twitter

New Delhi: Go First on Saturday announced that its flight operations will remain cancelled till May 30 adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers. "We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 30, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," the airlines said in a statement.

Period of cancelled flights extended from May 28 to 30

The official Twitter account of Go First released a notice to notify passengers about the extended period of cancellation. The flights were earlier termed cancelled until May 28, 2023, however, the recent update stated operational reasons to inform flights cancelled until May 30.

Refund status

"A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly," said Go First in an official statement. "As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations, We will be able to resume booking shortly," the letter added.

DGCA on Go First

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday advised Go First Airlines to submit a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations.

A senior DGCA official informed ANI that Go First has submitted their response to a show cause notice, issued on May 8, wherein they have requested that they may be allowed to use the moratorium period to prepare a comprehensive restructuring plan for restarting operations and present the same to DGCA for the requisite regulatory approvals before restarting operations.

Accordingly, DGCA advised the airline on Wednesday to submit a comprehensive restructuring/revival plan for a sustainable revival of operations, within a period of 30 days. The revival plan once submitted by Go First shall be reviewed by DGCA for further appropriate action in the matter, the official told ANI.

