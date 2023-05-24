 Go First will resume operations after DGCA's audit of its flight preparedness
Go First has also responded to DGCA's show cause notice, as it formulates a plan for the resumption of its operations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
After disappearing from the skies and flight booking platforms, Go First hasn't been able to provide a clear timeline of its comeback as it still hasn't received engines from Pratt and Whitney. Last week, the airline asked its staff to prepare for a May 27 comeback, but later the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that a date hasn't been fixed for the revival yet.

The aviation regulator has now stated that it will first review Go First's flight preparedness, before giving a nod for its revival.

One step at a time

  • The airline has told its staff that they will restart operations once the DGCA gives a go ahead after conducting an audit.

  • The staff will also get salaries for the month of April before they get back on flights, and after that they will be paid in the first week of every month.

  • Go First has also responded to DGCA's show cause notice, as it formulates a plan for the resumption of its operations.

