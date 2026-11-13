Gillette India Posts Rs 846 Crore Revenue In Q2, Net Profit Jumps To Rs 159 Crore On Strong Oral Care Growth

Gillette India |

Mumbai: Gillette India Limited reported an 11% year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹159 crore for the second quarter of FY27, supported by steady sales growth and its ongoing productivity initiatives.

The personal grooming and oral care products manufacturer recorded quarterly sales of ₹846 crore, reflecting 4% growth compared with the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Profit Grows 11%

Gillette India's September-quarter financial results showed that profit growth outpaced revenue expansion despite pressure from rising commodity costs. The company reported PAT of ₹159 crore, while sales reached ₹846 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Managing Director Kumar Venkatasubramanian attributed the company's performance to its integrated growth strategy and consistent retail execution across distribution channels.

Commodity Costs Pressure Margins

Gillette India faced profitability challenges from commodity-related cost pressures during the quarter. However, the company said its productivity programme helped counter these headwinds.

The initiatives are aimed at improving operational efficiency and managing costs while maintaining investments in business growth. Despite the challenging cost environment, the company delivered double-digit growth in reported net profit.

Oral Care Business Expands

The power oral care segment emerged as a key growth area, recording double-digit growth during the quarter. The performance was supported by the introduction of the Oral-B iO2 product, strengthening the company's portfolio in the electric toothbrush category. The launch formed part of Gillette India's broader focus on product innovation and consumer engagement.

New Product Launches

During the first half of FY27, Gillette India expanded its grooming portfolio with the launch of Gillette Guard 3in1 and the Gillette AIO Trimmer series. These additions reflect the company's efforts to strengthen its presence across personal grooming categories.

Going forward, the company will continue navigating commodity cost pressures while focusing on innovation, retail execution and productivity improvements. Its future earnings performance will depend partly on sales growth and effective cost management.

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