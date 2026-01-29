Gillette India Q3 Profit Surges 37% To ₹173 Crore, Revenue At ₹790 Crore Despite QoQ Dip

Gillette India posted a 37 percent YoY rise in Q3 FY26. |

Mumbai: Gillette India reported a 36.9 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 172.5 crore in Q3 FY26, with revenue from operations increasing to Rs 790 crore. Compared to Rs 143.7 crore profit in Q2 and Rs 126 crore in Q1, the company’s net profit trajectory has strengthened sequentially. However, revenue moderated from Rs 810.8 crore in Q2 and Rs 706.7 crore in Q1, signaling a temporary top-line softening even as profitability improved.

Sequential growth strengthens margins

Despite a 2.6 percent drop in revenue on a quarter-on-quarter basis, Gillette India expanded its profit margins in Q3 FY26. Total expenses dropped nearly 10 percent QoQ to Rs 565.4 crore from Rs 626.8 crore, driven by reduced raw material costs and employee expenses. This led to a 20.1 percent QoQ surge in profit before tax.

EPS rose sharply from Rs 44.08 in Q2 to Rs 52.93 in Q3. The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 180 per share, including a one-time special payout of Rs 60.

Nine-month snapshot and outlook

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Gillette India clocked Rs 2,307.5 crore in revenue, marking a 9.2 percent YoY growth. Net profit stood at Rs 461.8 crore, up 23.2 percent from Rs 374.9 crore in the prior-year period. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, the company’s consistent performance underscores resilient consumer demand and operational discipline.

Disclaimer: This news article is based on the company’s unaudited financial results. Investors are advised to verify independently and consult professionals before making financial decisions based on this information.