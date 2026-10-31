Reliance Industries Reports Strong Q2: PAT Surges 33.8% To ₹29,550 Crore, Gross Revenue Crosses ₹3.62 Lakh Crore Mark

Reliance Industries Ltd |

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on October 30, 2026, reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹29,550 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2027, marking a 33.8% increase compared to the same period last year. Gross revenue for the quarter stood at ₹362,268 crore, up 27.8% year-on-year.

EBITDA Performance

The company's EBITDA for the quarter increased by 23.9% year-on-year to ₹62,409 crore. Digital Services EBITDA rose 17.7% to ₹22,223 crore, while Oil to Chemicals (O2C) EBITDA increased 67.9% to ₹25,203 crore.

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Operational Highlights

Jio Platforms, the digital services arm, saw its revenue increase by 11.3% year-on-year, driven by subscriber additions and growth in digital services. Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) reported a 6.4% year-on-year revenue growth to ₹91,716 crore, impacted by the festive calendar shift to Q3.

Segmental Performance

O2C revenue increased by 44.2% year-on-year due to higher crude and product prices. The Oil and Gas segment revenue remained stable, with lower KGD6 gas production and price realization offset by higher condensate prices and improved CBM volumes and realization.

Financial Details

Depreciation for the quarter increased by 6.2% to ₹15,315 crore, mainly due to higher depreciation in Digital Services from the capitalisation of 5G assets. Finance costs rose 24.2% to ₹8,481 crore, attributed to higher liability balances and 5G asset capitalisation. Tax expenses increased 34.2% to ₹9,363 crore.

Capital Expenditure

Capital expenditure for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, was ₹38,153 crore. This investment was primarily directed towards O2C and New Energy projects, along with expanding infrastructure and distribution for consumer businesses.

Leadership Comment

Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, stated that the businesses delivered a strong performance despite a complex operating environment. He noted the successful IPO of Jio Platforms, which became India's second most valuable company.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.