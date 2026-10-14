Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Q2 Consolidated Net Profit Falls 8.5% To ₹280 Lakh

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure |

Mumbai: Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL) on October 14, 2026, announced its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. The company’s consolidated net profit for Q2 FY27 decreased to ₹280 lakh from ₹306 lakh in the same period last year.

Consolidated Performance Highlights

Consolidated total income for the quarter declined by 22.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,406 lakh, down from ₹1,813 lakh in Q2 FY26. The company attributed this decline to the completion of certain fixed-term contracts.

Standalone Financials

On a standalone basis, the total income for the quarter also decreased to ₹1,406 lakh from ₹1,813 lakh in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. However, standalone net profit for the period saw a marginal increase of 1.2 per cent year-on-year, rising to ₹261 lakh from ₹258 lakh.

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Business Operations

RIIL provides infrastructure support services, including the transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines. These services are primarily offered to Reliance Industries Limited. The company stated that it does not currently have any expansion plans.

Half-Year Results

For the half year ended September 30, 2026, RIIL's consolidated net profit was ₹564 lakh, an 8.4 per cent decrease from ₹616 lakh in the first half of the previous fiscal year. Consolidated total income for H1 FY27 was ₹2,898 lakh, a 20.4 per cent reduction from ₹3,641 lakh in H1 FY26.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.