Reliance Consumer Enters Dairy Beverage Market, Launches Joyland Flavoured Milk At Rs 20 In Tamil Nadu

Reliance Consumer Products enters the dairy beverage market with Joyland Flavoured Milk at Rs 20 in Tamil Nadu. |

Mumbai: Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) , the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has entered India's ready-to-drink dairy beverage market with the launch of Joyland Flavoured Milk in Tamil Nadu.

Priced at Rs 20, the new product is available in strawberry and vanilla flavours. According to the company, Joyland is made using real dairy ingredients and aims to offer quality beverages at affordable prices.

Tamil Nadu Marks First Step

The company announced the launch in Chennai on Wednesday, October 14. The introduction of Joyland strengthens RCPL's beverage portfolio and marks its entry into a new consumer category.

RCPL said the launch aligns with its strategy of offering high-quality products at competitive prices while expanding its presence across India's fast-moving consumer goods market.

Nationwide Expansion Planned

RCPL Director T. Krishnakumar said entering the ready-to-drink dairy segment represents an important step in expanding the company's product portfolio.

He said Joyland combines real dairy ingredients, quality and affordability to meet changing consumer preferences.

Krishnakumar added that Tamil Nadu would serve as the starting point for the brand's journey. The company plans to gradually develop Joyland into a broader dairy beverage portfolio and expand its presence nationwide.

More Flavours In Pipeline

According to RCPL, Joyland has been made available in Tamil Nadu with immediate effect, supported by the company's existing distribution network and retail reach.

The company also plans to introduce additional flavours and explore other categories within the dairy beverage segment.

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RCPL believes its understanding of consumer preferences and established distribution capabilities will support the brand's expansion into new markets.

Focus On Affordable Dairy Products

The launch reflects RCPL's continued efforts to diversify its beverage offerings and strengthen its position in India's consumer products industry.

Following its initial rollout in Tamil Nadu, Joyland will be introduced across other regions in phases.

With a starting price of Rs 20, RCPL aims to make flavoured milk accessible to a wider consumer base while building a stronger presence in the dairy beverage category.