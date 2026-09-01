Reliance Consumer Products Launches Bombay Creamery Ice Cream Brand, Targets Growing Market | X - RIL_Updates

New Delhi, Sep 1: Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) on Tuesday announced to enter the ice cream market with the brand Bombay Creamery.

This will be backed by RCPL's national distribution infrastructure, retail scale and consumer insights, said a statement from RCPL.

The FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has claimed that the Bombay Creamery portfolio is made with real dairy cream.

Commenting on the development, RCPL Director T Krishnakumar said, “We built Bombay Creamery around one simple idea that dairy should not need shortcuts. RCPL is not just entering the ice cream category – we're committing to it. Made with real dairy cream, Bombay Creamery guarantees the promise of the genuine taste of real ice cream every single time, at a price every Indian family can afford.”

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Bombay Creamery enters market

The Bombay Creamery ice cream range includes an array of real ice creams across popular formats such as cones, cups, tubs, bars and sticks, with prices starting at Rs 10.

Starting with Western India, Bombay Creamery products will soon be rolled out pan-India.

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Ice cream market growth

The Indian Ice Cream market, valued at approximately Rs 24,350 crore (USD 2.98 billion) to Rs 31,276 crore in 2025, the market is expected to exhibit double-digit growth with a CAGR of over 11 to 14 per cent, reaching up to Rs 63,941 crore by 2034, according to an IBEF report.

It is dominated by players such as Amul, which has around 40 per cent market share, followed by Unilever-controlled Kwality Walls and Vadilal.

Havmor, now owned by South Korean confectionery major Lotte, commands 9 per cent market share, followed by Mother Dairy with 6 per cent, according to some reports.

Besides, companies such as Arun Ice Cream, Cream Bell, Naturals, and Baskin Robbins also compete in the higher-price segment.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)